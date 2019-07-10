JD-S legislators lodged at Bengaluru hotel de-stress with yoga

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): As crisis looms large over the ruling coalition in Karnataka, legislators of the JD-S on Wednesday indulged in some de-stressing and performed yoga at the plush resort they are lodged at just outside the city.

As planned by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the MLAs, who support the coalition, are staying at the Golfshire Club in the city.Various photos show the politicians performing asanas in different groups. With wooden flooring and huge glass windows, a scenic view is seen outside the room where the MLAs are gathered.Dressed in casual t-shirts and track pants, most of the MLAs seemed relaxed as they perfected yoga postures, some under the guidance of an instructor.A night at the lavish facility costs over Rs 15,000, as per various travel websites.Kumaraswamy on Tuesday had suggested that JD(S) MLAs stay at Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru for at least four days, sources had said.On Monday, the JD(S) leadership had booked 10 villas, 15 deluxe rooms, and 10 cottages at Paddington resort located in Madikeri about 250 km from Bengaluru for three days.This hotel-hopping comes at a time when the Congress-JD(S) coalition is on the brink of collapse after 13 MLAs tendered resignations last week. Congress leader Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the government.The dissidents were earlier staying at Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai but have now shifted to Hotel Renaissance in the city.The Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority with the BJP asserting they have the "magic number". (ANI)