JD-S may give 'outer support' to BJP in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A section of Janata Dal-Secular MLAs have suggested to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to extend "outer support" to the new BJP government in Karnataka.

JD-S leader GT Devegowda said, "We all decided to be intact with the party. Some JD-S MLAs suggested to HD Kumarswamy to give outer support to BJP government and some other MLAs suggested to be in opposition and to strengthen the party."

Meanwhile, the disqualified rebel MLAs - Congress's Ramesh L Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli, and Independent MLA R Shankar - will move the Supreme Court challenging the decision of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them.

On Thursday, the three rebel MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker. They were also barred from contesting the by-polls. The rebel MLAs incurred disqualification as members of 15th State Legislative Assembly under Para 2(1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and under 191(a) of the Constitution of India. They cease to be members of the Assembly till the expiry of the term that is May 23, 2023, the order by the Speaker said. BS Yediyurappa took charge as chief minister on Friday, hours after he was sworn in by Governor Vajubhai Vala. The new BJP government in Karnataka will seek a vote of confidence on July 29 in the state assembly for which a session is being convened.