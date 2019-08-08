JD(U) make a U-turn on Article 370, says 'once a law is made all should follow it'

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Making a u-turn, the Janata Dal-United (JDU), which opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and other steps on jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday said "once a law is made all should accept it and move on".

On Monday, JD(U) MPs had walked out of Rajya Sabha opposing the Centre's decision to abolish Article 370.



"The aim should be the country's development and everybody should work on it. When there is a contentious issue, you put your point of view but once it becomes a law, all should accept it and move ahead from there," JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP R C P Singh said here.

"What is the specialty of democracy? That you can put forth different point of views. But, it should be kept in mind that you put forth your views within the party line," he added.

Expressing opposition to the Centre's steps on Jammu and Kashmir, JD(U) leader and spokesman K C Tyagi had said, "Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of J P Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked." (ANI)

