JD-U eyeing structural changes in Bihar

JD-U state president Umesh Kushwaha has already started making organisational changes in the party and nominating 39 Lok Sabha in-charges in Bihar is one of his moves.

Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) After its below par performance in last year's Assembly elections in Bihar, the Janata Dal United (JD-U) has started its exercise to consolidate the organisational structure of the party in the state.

The party has nominated 39 Lok Sabha in-charges by keeping in view the caste and community equations of a particular constituency.

As per the list, the party has given charge to the leaders who enjoy caste-wise majority in a constituency.

Accordingly, Deepak Patel has been appointed as in-charge of Valmiki Nagar, followed by Ashok Ojha (East Champaran), Raj Kishore Thakur (West Champaran), Vipin Kumar Singh (Sithamarhi), Vinay Kushwaha (Sheohar), Shiv Nandan Singh (Madhubani) and Ajit Chaudhary (Jhanjharpur), among others.

Kushwaha has also directed party leaders and workers to strengthen their position at the booth level. The party is eyeing an impressive performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After ruling Bihar for 15 years, the JD-U faced anti-incumbency in the 2020 Assembly elections, when it won just 43 seats compared to the 69 seats it won in the 2015 Assembly polls.

On the other hand, JD-U's alliance partner BJP won 74 seats in the last Assembly polls to have an upper hand in the current Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar.

