JD-U leader shot in Patna, Maoist leader's brother killed in Gaya

Patna, May 30 (IANS) Despite the lockdown, there was no let up in crimes in Bihar, with a leader of the ruling Janata Dal-United shot and critically injured in Patna on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Saguna More under Danapur police station in the city around 12.30 pm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two armed men opened fire on Arshad Hussain near Saguna More, and he sustained three gunshot injuries. Passers-by took him to the nearby Hi-Tech hospital where his condition is critical.