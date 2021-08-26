JD-U legislator's brother beaten up for 'extortion'

The incident was reported from Choti Parbatta village under Ismylpur police station. Mahesh Mandal alias Nago Mandal sustained blunt wounds and was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is out of danger.

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) The brother of JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal was thrashed by a mob in a village in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Wednesday evening on allegations of extortion.

RJD district secretary Manoj Mandal alias Manoj Fauji, a candidate for the mukhiya (village head) post in the coming panchayat elections, alleged that Mahesh Mandal, along with his supporters, came to the village and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him.

"When I refused to give him the money, he snatched my phone and smashed it on the road. He has also destroyed my bike. While they saw this, a large number of villagers assembled at the place. Mahesh and his men were thrashed by the violent mob. They have also handed over them to local police," Manoj Mandal said.

Mahesh Mandal, on the other hand, claimed that he went to Choti Parbatta village and asked Manoj Mandal to provide polythene sheets for flood-affected people of the area.

"Manoj Mandal got angry with me after I demanded polythene. He, his son and other supporters thrashed me and my friends. We ran from the village in a bid to save ourselves. They entered my house and brutally beat me. Manoj Mandal put the gun in my mouth and asked me to call Gopal Mandal and said that he will beat him too," he alleged.

The SHOs of Parbatta and Nawgachiya police station were present at the time when Mahesh Mandal was giving a statement to the investigating officer.

"We have received complaints from both sides and the matter is under investigation," said the SHO of Parbatta police station.

