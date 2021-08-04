JD-U MP claims his phone was tapped in past

Kaushalendra Kumar, who represents Nalanda, said that many leaders and ministers of the NDA government are claiming that their phones were being tapped.

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanded investigation in the Pegasussnooping case, a JD-U MP on Tuesday alleged that his phone was also tapped in the past.

"It is the need of the hour to investigate the Pegasus phone tapping case thoroughly. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also advocated the same and he is absolutely spot on," he said.

However, clarifying that they were "not opposing the NDA or the Narendra Modi government, he said: "The investigations in this extremely sensitive espionage case will eventually help the NDA government in future."

"The phones of many Union Ministers were tapped during the Pegasus incident. Clarity will come only after investigations of the cases," he added.

The MP's statement makes it seems that the JD-U wants to raise the issue in a bid to corner its alliance partner BJP.

Contacted for a reaction, Deputy Chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad declined to comment, saying that the Pegasus issue is related to the Centre and hence, he would not speak on it.

