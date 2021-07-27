JD-U MP says Mukesh Sahani should learn lesson from LJP split

Patna, July 27 (IANS) A day after Mukesh Sahani, the president of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), claimed that he was disregarded in the National Democratic Alliance, JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu slammed him on Tuesday and said that he should avoid misconceptions otherwise he would face a situation like that of Chirag Paswan.

"If Sahani will give inappropriate statements in public in future, his party's four MLAs may go with the NDA. He should analyse the situation of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Chirag was walking a different path from the NDA. As a result, his party's 5 MPs left him and went with the NDA. I am sure Sahani will learn from that incident and will not repeat the mistake again," Pintu said.

"Sahani was given a role in the NDA government on the basis of his party's 4 MLAs. He lost assembly election 2020, still the NDA gave him a portfolio. If he has any complaint about the alliance, he should discuss the matter with our chief minister Nitish Kumar and sort out the problem. Why had he approached the media and given unacceptable statements about the NDA and it's top leaders. It gives a wrong impression about the alliance to the public," Pintu said.

Ram Prit Paswan, PHED minister in the Bihar government from the BJP quota said: "He is an alliance partner of the NDA but it is not necessary that the government would consider all his demands."

BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur said: "Despite having lost the election, the NDA made him a cabinet minister in the Bihar government. It is highly unacceptable that he has given a statement against the NDA."

Thakur added that he has given a statement against our leader Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He is a top leader of the BJP and the statement against him is extremely unfortunate.

Sahani is facing criticism not only from the JD-U and the BJP, but also from his own party. Raju Kumar Singh, a VIP MLA, criticised Mukesh Sahani earlier in the day while another party MLA Mishri Lal Yadav said that he had not consulted any of the four MLAs of the party.

"If Mukesh Sahani has any problem with the NDA, he should openly express his view on what points he differs with the NDA. After the end of Day 1 of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly on Monday, Mukesh Sahani called all four MLAs of the party and directed them to boycott the NDA legislature meeting. He has not consulted us," Yadav said.

--IANS

ajk/bg