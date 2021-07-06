JD-U tasks R.C.P. Singh to negotiate for Union Cabinet berths

"We have given authorisation to R.C.P. Singh to negotiate with the BJP top leadership for ministries. He is the national President of the JD-U and he is currently in Delhi for the same," he told media persons on Tuesday.

Patna, July 6 (IANS) With the Narendra Modi cabinet reshuffle fixed for Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the Janata Dal-United national President R.C.P. Singh has been given authorisation to choose suitable MPs of the party for ministerial berths.

Asked why the JD-U had not joined the Narendra Modi government in 2019, Nitish Kumar said: "At that time, I was the national President of the party and it was my decision. Now, the national President of JD-U is R.C.P. Singh, so it is his decision to join the cabinet of the Narendra Modi government."

During 2019, Nitish Kumar was wanting berths according to the numbers of MPs. Sources had said that the BJP had offered only one ministry for JD-U and the party had subsequently declined to join.

"The selection of MPs for ministerial berths is entirely the Prime Minister's decision. It's up to him to give the ministry portfolios to us. We have no interference in his decision," Nitish Kumar said.

--IANS

ajk/vd