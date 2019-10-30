JD-U to contest Jharkhand, Delhi assembly polls on its own

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday said that it will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Delhi on its own and will try to spread the ideology of socialist leaders Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) and Ram Manohar Lohia across the country.

Addressing a press conference after the national council meeting here, party General Secretary K. C. Tyagi said, "The JD-U will contest the Jharkhand and Delhi assembly elections on its own."

The JD-U leader said that the party will work hard to spread the ideologies of Lohia and JP across the country and will try to become a national party. He also said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was re-elected unopposed as the national President of the JD-U for the second term.

To a question, if the JD-U has got any invite to join the union cabinet, Tyagi said, "We have not got any invite from the government and we have no interest in the Cabinet berth." He also said that if the JD-U gets a "respectable representation" in the Cabinet then it will join the government or else it will continue supporting the NDA as an ally partner. Earlier this year, the JD-U had declined to accept ministerial position in the Union Cabinet as it was offered only one berth following BJP's landslide win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. When asked about the implementation of National Register of Citizens in Bihar as demanded by several leaders of its ally partner BJP, he said, "The NRC in Assam was done after the orders of the Supreme Court. So, there is no chance of implementing NRC in Bihar," he said. aks/skp/