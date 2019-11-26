JDS doesn't hold any credibility now: Muralidhar Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): BJP National general secretary Muralidhar Rao on Tuesday said that former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's party doesn't hold any 'credibility' now, hence the latter is stating that BJP requires support of other MLAs to keep the government 'intact'.

"Kumaraswamy and his party (JDU) don't hold any credibility now that's why they are saying that BJP requires other MLAs or party to keep the government intact after the bypolls. He is blaming BJP just to increase his market value," said Rao.Rao further stated that BJP doesn't require support from any other party as it will win more than the required numbers."We need at least seven seats in the bypolls but we will win all the 15 seats," Rao added.Rao also slammed senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said that his own party leaders do not have any hope from him ahead of the bypolls."Siddaramaiah doesn't hold any value at this point of time. His own party leaders do not have any hopes from him ahead of the bypolls. That's the reason Siddaramaiah is blaming BJP and abusing BJP leaders," said Rao."He couldn't keep his own government intact. Difficult times are ahead for Siddaramaiah Ji," he added.The by-elections to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5. (ANI)