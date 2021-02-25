JDU alleges apathetic behaviour of administration behind Mohan Delkar's suicide, demands fair probe

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) has asked for a fair probe into the death of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar.



JDU General Secretary KC Tyagi said that the Mumbai police is holding an enquiry and the JDU's only demand is that a thorough, fearless and fair investigation be done in his alleged suicide.

Tyagi further said that a delegation of the JDU will visit Dadar and Nagar Haveli to meet the family members of the late MP.

"The independent MP was associated with us and with his help we won big in local body election in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli. We were scheduled to visit the state on February 22 but we came to know that he killed himself in a Mumbai hotel," Tyagi said.

Tyagi further said that the long suicide note suggested that he was under pressure from the local administration, especially a police office and administrator Praful Patel.

"We had a close association with him. It's time for MPs to think - Can an office or administration do whatever they want or do they have some responsibility as MPs? Delkar was regularly ignored, wrong cases were filed against him and his family even during an important function in the state he was always ignored despite being a seven-term MP of the state," the JDU leader said.

The body of Mohan Delkar, independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found at a sea-facing hotel in south Mumbai's Marine Drive on Monday.

A long suicide note, written in Gujarati, has also been recovered from his room.

JDU leader Tyagi said on many occasions that Delkar had previously alleged that he was harassed and insulted by the local administration.

"During the last four months of the COVID-19 period, some officials with intentions to harass and malign me and tried to foist false cases against me. With this suicide, the JDU will also take up the issue of MPs being subject to harassment and not being given respect by the authorities," Tyagi added.

The body of 58-year-old Delkar was found in a hotel in South Mumbai on Monday and has been sent for a postmortem.

The leader is survived by his wife and two children. The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (ANI)