JDU chief slams Chirag Paswan for his 'lion's son' and 'orphan' remarks

Singh's comment came in the context of Chirag Paswan's statement where he claimed on Saturday that he is the son of a lion and he will fight against the present crisis as a lion. A day later, Chirag gave another statement where he declared himself as an orphan after losing control of the party.

RCP Singh on Monday lambasted Chirag Paswan and said that he should decide whether he is the son of a lion or he is an orphan.

Patna, June 21 (IANS) After the split in the Lok Janshakti Party, the verbal war between Chirag Paswan and JDU national president RCP Singh has intensified.

"If Chirag is saying that Late Ram Vilas Paswan was a lion then Pashupati Kumar Paras is also the brother of a lion," Singh said.

The split in the Lok Janshakti Party happenned 10 days ago when Paras declared himself as the leader of the party in Parliament and also mentioned the support of 5 MPs to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Paras was also elected president of the LJP after an executive committee meeting in Patna on Friday.

Sources have said that the separation between Chirag Paswan and Paras happened due to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Chirag Paswan also alleged that Nitish Kumar was directly involved in the LJP crisis. The statement against Nitish Kumar caused JDU leaders to retaliate against Paswan.

RCP Singh was vocal against Chirag Paswan as soon as the LJP crisis began.

"Chirag Paswan has committed so many blunders in the recent past. The people of Bihar and his own party workers and leaders were not happy with whatever he did during the Bihar assembly election. Now, it's results are coming in the form of a split in the party," Singh said.

He added that digesting success is not an easy thing for all. You can achieve something but maintaining it is a big thing. Chirag Paswan failed on this account, Singh said.

Singh added that Chirag Paswan has done just the opposite of his father Late Ram Vilas Paswan who did not believe in the politics of sabotage. He had an ideology of maintaining a coalition pact. On the other hand, Chirag did just the reverse of his father's ideology and is now paying the price for it.

He has been doing negative politics since the death of his father. As a result, four MPs and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras left him, Singh said.

Umesh Kushwaha, state president of the JDU, said: "Chirag Paswan set fire to his own hut. Hence, a coup was staged by his own uncle in the party. Pashupati Kumar Paras has not criticized CM Nitish Kumar. He did not do negative politics."

--IANS

ajk/bg