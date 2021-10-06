JDU chief slams Lalu over remark on former Bihar minister

Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) The war of words between Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has escalated ahead of bypolls in Bihar. JDU President Lalan Singh on Wednesday hit back at Lalu Prasad who on Tuesday said that it was he who had first sent a Dalit Minister by helicopter to his native village for the first time.

Lalan Singh said, "This is only the half truth. Lalu Prasad narrated the story how he sent a minister in his government Bhola Ram Toofani by helicopter, but he did not say how he got Toofani to sign the files of fodder scam."

Lalan Singh said Lalu Prasad did not say how he got the files of fodder scams signed by Bhola Ram Toofani as per his wish.

Lalu Prasad was virtually addressing RJD's training camp from Delhi on Tuesday, in which he recounted a story that he had sent Bhola Ram Toofani, a Dalit leader from humble origins whom he had made a minister, to his village for the first time in a helicopter. Lalu Yadav also mentioned how the people of his village reacted when they saw Toofani alighting from a helicopter for the first time.

Lalu's statement has drawn flak from the JDU. The JDU president said, "Lalu Prasad robbed Bihar's treasury by getting Toofani ji to sign forged documents and made immeasurable wealth for himself. Bhola Ram ji died due to shock and conspiracy in the fodder scam."

Singh said that Lalu Prasad made Toofani a scapegoat and made him an accused in the fodder scam.

He said that Lalu Prasad is insulting the Mahadalits with his statements.

