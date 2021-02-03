JD(U) defends decision of denying govt jobs to protesters, slams opposition

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 3 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Wednesday asserted that there was nothing unusual with the new circular of the Nitish-led government of denying government jobs and tenders to protesters.



Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "There is nothing unusual in the new circular. If anyone is involved in a peaceful protest while supporting any criminal act or involved in it, it is obvious that making these people a part of government administration or providing them government tenders will break people's belief in law and order."

He added that everyone should respect the government's circular.

Hitting back at the opposition for terming the step with Hitler's dictatorship, Prasad said, "Behind the protests, some people are creating violence and if the opposition is supporting these protesters, it is unfortunate and people should know this face of the opposition."

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of "challenging Mussolini and Hitler rule" with the new directive.

The Bihar government on Tuesday issued a directive saying that if anyone takes part in a violent demonstration, the police can list the same in the individual's certificate of conduct.

"Such people (protesters) have to be prepared for serious consequences because they will not be able to get a government job or apply for government tenders," the official letter added. (ANI)

