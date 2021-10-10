JDU gives bypoll ticket to man with criminal background

By-elections to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly segments will be held on October 30. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) The ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) has given ticket to a man with criminal background for the bypoll to the Tarapur Assembly constituency in Munger district.

Rajiv Kumar Singh, the JDU candidate in Tarapur, has three FIRs lodged against under the Arms Act, attempt to murder and bomb blast.

Singh filed his nomination on October 5 in Munger. He was accompanied by Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Chaudhary, JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar and MLA Girdhari Yadav.

As per the affidavit filed by Singh, he was booked under the Arms Act for keeping illegal arms in his house. An FIR (number 88A/1994) was registered against him under Sections 25, 1B and 25/35 of the Arms Aact at the Tarapur police station and the case is pending in the Munger district court.

Another FIR for attempt to murder wasa registered at the Tarapur police station where he was booked under IPC Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 427 and Arms Act. The FIR was registered in 1994 (number 89A/1994).

The third FIR was registered against him in 2014 when he was allegedly involved in a bomb blast. According to the police, a powerful bomb had exploded in a warehouse situated near his house. He was booked under the relevant Sections of the Explosive Act.

