JDU is united, no difference between Lalan Singh and me: RCP Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Minister RCP Singh on Monday said he does not have any differences with Janata Dal United national president Lalan Singh.



RCP Singh reached Patna on Monday for the first time after becoming the Union Minister. He received a warm welcome by JDU workers outside the airport here.

Briefing reporters, Singh said, "Our party is strong. Nitish Kumar is our supreme leader. There is no factionalism anywhere in JDU. There are no differences between Lalan Singh and me. JDU itself means Janata Dal United."

On his inclusion in Union Cabinet, the JDU leader said, "I have never done any work without asking Chief Miniter Nitish Kumar. We are an alliance partner of the BJP. BJP had asked for a name. We had a discussion with Nitish Kumar following which a consensus was built and then I took oath as a minister. There are differences between 2019 and 2021...BJP has 303 MPs in Parliament. It is the generosity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has included his allies in the Union Cabinet."

Asked about the issue of caste-based census, the Union Minister said, "The demand for caste census is being made not from today but for years now. Many parties of the country have demanded for this.

Weeks after he was inducted into the union Cabinet, RCP Singh stepped down from the post of the JDU national president last month. (ANI)

