JDU legislator says he carries a revolver, will shoot someone if required

While interacting with reporters in Patna on Tuesday, Mandal said "Hamare pass hamesha revolver rehta hai, zarurat padega to thhok denge. (I always carry a revolver with me and will shoot anybody if required).

Patna, March 9 (IANS) Gopal Mandal, the JDU legislator from Gopalpur in Banka district created a stir when he said he carries a revolver and will shoot somebody if required.

Mandal was speaking to mediapersons after his men and he were reportedly held hostage in Shyam Bazaar village in Banka district on Sunday.

Mandal, along with two dozen armed men went there to take possession of 20 acres land. The villagers assembled in large numbers and held them hostage for an hour. They also shouted slogans against Gopal.

The villagers released them after JDU Banka district president Umesh Yadav intervened in the matter.

"It wasn't a hostage situation for my supporters and me. They are not bigger fighters than me. I am a fighter. We had purchased 20 acres land in the Shyam Bazaar area nine months ago and have plans to construct a school on this land. I went there for inspection of my land but I saw some villagers illegally occupying," Mandal said.

--IANS

ajk/ash