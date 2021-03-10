JDU MLA Gopal Mandal meets Upendra Kushwaha

Kushwaha confirmed the Tuesday late night development. He said that Mandal came to his residence here. "He is my old friend and came at my place for an unofficial meeting," the RLSP leader said.

When Mandal was asked, he did not come forth with any statement to the media on Wednesday.

Sources have said that the countdown of RLSP merger with the JDU is in the final stage and it could be expected anytime next week.

Kushwaha has already met Nitish Kumar five times at the Chief Minister's residence. JD-U state president and veteran leader Vashistha Narayan Singh has already given a statement on the upcoming merger. Singh said Kuswaha has always been close to the JD-U.

Singh and Kushwaha went for Covid test at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) couple of days back creating more headlines.

Mandal courted controversy on Tuesday when he said that he possessed a revolver and if situation arises he could kill anyone: "Hamare Pass Hamesha Revolver Rahta Hai, Zarurat Parega to Thok Denge."

Mandal was and his 20 armed men were held hostage in Shyam Bazar area in Banka district on Sunday.

He and his men had gone there to take possession of 20 acres of land in the area. The villagers, however, assembled in large numbers and held them hostage for an hour. They also shouted slogan against Gopal Mandal.

--IANS

