JD(U) MLA spotted in undergarments in Tejas Express

Mandal along with two of his aides on Friday boarded coach number A1 (Second AC) and their seat numbers were 13, 14 and 15. When the train was crossing Dildarnagar station in Uttar Pradesh, the MLA removed his clothes and went to the washroom in a hosiery vest and underwear.

When his act was objected to by the fellow passengers, Mandal entered into a verbal duel with them.

Patna, Sep 3 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal landed into another controversy after he was spotted in undergarments in the Patna-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express.

Prahalad Paswan, a resident of Jehanabad Bihar was also travelling with his wife and children in the same compartment. He objected to this on which Mandal retorted back and both entered into an argument.

Paswan said that women were travelling in the same compartment and removing clothes in front of them was reflecting on his decency. Following this Mandal reportedly abused Paswan and other passengers travelling on the coach.

The situation reached such a stage that (Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel reached the coach and tried to stop the argument. However due to a huge uproar, the train was briefly stopped at Dildarnagar junction and the RPF personnel of the station were informed about the incident.

An official of the RPF in Dildarnagar confirmed the incident.

When contacted, Mandal refused to comment on this matter. His personal secretary said that he was busy interacting with the Chief Minister of Bihar.

