JDU MLC Gulam Rasool urges party chief Nitish Kumar to reconsider support to CAB

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) (JDU) MLC Gulam Rasool Balyawi urged Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha, keeping in mind the public sentiments.

"The minorities especially Muslims have been facing difficulties and restlessness after our party supported the CAB in Lok Sabha. I insist you to seriously reconsider the decision taken by the party in this regard," Balyawi wrote in a letter to the chief minister.Speaking to ANI Balyawi said that the entire North-East, including students and laypersons, have taken to the streets in protest against the people hence the decision taken by JDU should be reconsidered."I believe this signal is enough to understand that people are hurt. Considering all these things, I have written a letter to Nitish Kumar, who is known for raising voice against the wrong things, to think again about party's decision keeping in mind the sentiments of the people and the clauses of the Constitution," Balyawi told ANI.Despite opposition by two of its office-bearers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JDU is likely to support CAB in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, said a senior party leader.Hours after the JDU decided to support the Central government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, two of its office bearers -- Prashant Kishor and Pavan K Verma -- came out in open against their party's stand on the Bill, which has been passed in the Lok Sabha and created confusion over the party's support to the Bill.Many in the party, however, have dismissed the protest by these two as 'individual opinions' while maintaining that the matter could have been discussed within the party rather than going public with their views.The bill will be tabled in the Upper House at 2 pm on Wednesday by Home Minister Amit Shah.The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.For the bill to be passed in the Upper House, the Centre requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. (ANI)