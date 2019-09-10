JDU seeks clarification from BJP on changing Nitish Kumar's leadership in Bihar

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Hitting out at Bihar BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan for stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should give a chance to BJP leader to become a chief minister, Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Monday sought clarification from BJP over his statement.

Speaking to ANI, JDU national spokesperson and general secretary PavanVerma said: "My only question remains now is whether Paswan is speaking his own mind or making statements for the BJP leadership? BJP needs to clear whose mind Verma is speaking when he spoke about changing Kumar's leadership. We will draw our own conclusion depending on this."Verma said the Kumar has a very clear track record with verifiable achievements. "He is a towering personality and the face of the NDA in Bihar. As long as the BJP and JDU are in coalition, Kumar will remain the face of the coalition. It has been accepted by the top BJP leaders," he said.Paswan had said on Monday that the BJP trusted Kumar for the post of chief minister in Bihar for the last fifteen years and now it is time that he should give a leader of the BJP a chance to be chief minister."We fought Lok Sabha polls together but not Vidhan Sabha polls. We will fight the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar together and decide who will be the next leader. We are waiting for that time," he had told ANI.Paswan further said, "We believe in the work, honesty and 'sushasan' (good governance) of Nitish Kumar. What I am saying is that there are differences between JDU and BJP on its core issues such as triple talaq, Ram Mandir and National Register of Citizens (NRC). People ask why there are differences on issues?""So I urge Nitish Kumar to see what people of the state think on the core issues of the BJP. I request Nitishji to trust BJP and give the chief minister's post to our leader for once," Paswan had said. (ANI)