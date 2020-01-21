JDU to conduct training camp for party leaders in Rajgir

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) will conduct a training camp for its leaders on January 22 and 23 in Rajgir.

"With the upcoming Assembly elections in sight, the leaders would be trained to spread the party's policies, views and government's achievements amongst the people. Following this, the trainers will visit the different assembly constituencies to train the local leaders and workers," JD-U said in a release.



National General Secretary of the party, RCP Singh will participate in the camp.

The elections to the Bihar Assembly are expected to take place by the end of this year. (ANI)

