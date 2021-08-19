Jehanabad arms recovery case: NIA conducts raids at 3 locations in Bihar

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Patna in connection with the Jehanabad arms recovery case.



The raids were conducted at the premises of main accused Parshuram Singh and two other suspects related to the case, who are allegedly involved in procurement and transportation of arms and ammunition for the CPI (Maoist) in Bihar and Jharkhand, the agency said.

The raid was conducted after an FIR was registered by Karauna police in Jehanabad district as a major haul of arms and ammunition were recovered from Singh.

The NIA had re-registered the case as of June 17 this year and taken over the investigation.

During the searches, the NIA said, several incriminating materials, including handwritten documents, Naxal literature and books have been seized.

"Digital storage devices in the form of pen drives have also been seized. Further investigation is underway," said the NIA. (ANI)

