Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Daniel Bircher, CEO of Zurich Airport International AG, was on Monday handed over the Conditional Letter of Award for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.



The Conditional Letter of Award was handed over by Noida International Airport Limited CEO Arun Veer Singh in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Zurich Airport International AG was earlier selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The Switzerland-headquartered company made the highest per-passenger bid for the airport, outbidding competitors like Delhi International Airport Ltd, Adani Enterprises and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, said Shailendra Bhatia of the project's nodal office.

The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and cost Rs 4,588 crore. It is expected to be completed by 2023. (ANI)

