Jewellers in Gujarat protest against HUID

Ahmedabad [Gujarat] (India), August 23 (ANI): Jewellers in Ahmedabad observed a one-day total shutdown on Monday against the implementation of Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID).



According to the Government, the hallmarking of Jewellery is required to enhance the credibility of gold jewellery and customer satisfaction.

The strike was announced by the All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council against the implementation of HUID. Not only in Gujarat, but the protests were also seen in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has recognised only six types of karats: 14kt, 18kt, 20kt, 22kt, 23kt and 24kt.

Speaking to ANI, Chennai Jewellers Association Chief, Uday Vummidi said, "we will protest as we face inconvenience in the process of HUID."

The Bureau of Indian Standards had addressed a virtual press conference and briefed the media persons about the Mandatory Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery scheme that came into force on June 16, 2021. (ANI)

