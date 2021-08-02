Jewellers in Gujarat's Rajkot launch pure gold, silver rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], August 2 (ANI): Ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan, jewellers based in Gujarat's Rajkot have launched pure gold and silver rakhis this year.



The gold rakhis have been made with 22-carat gold, said jeweller Siddharth Saholiya.

"We are offering more than 50 designs in silver and 15 designs in gold segments. The weight of gold rakhis is between 1 gram and 1.5 gram. Silver rakhis cost Rs 150-Rs 550," he added.

Rajkot being a hub of gold ornaments, there is a significant demand for such rakhis from other states.

"Gold rakhis are being demanded from Maharashtra and Delhi too apart from Rajasthan. People are liking the new concept," said Saholiya.

The price of gold rakhis ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per piece.

These rakhis are available in beautifully carved wooden boxes that also include dry fruits, chocolates, and other ingredients.

Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on August 22 this year, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)