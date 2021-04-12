Jewellery inspired by Indian embroideries

The pieces from 'Rivaah' incorporate inspiration from Indian embroideries of various states of India like Phulkari, Gottapatti, Sujani, Kashida, Kantha etc with floral motifs, pine, chinar, creepers, geometric patterns. The new designs use karigari techniques like Spring wire, Chandak work, Filgree, Rawa work and more.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM -- Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, says: "Weddings are undeniably one of the most memorable moments of our lives and wedding jewellery holds a special place in our hearts as it embodies priceless sentiments, symbolises our diverse ethnicities and the richness of our traditions. Rivaah by Tanishq celebrates this richness and diversity of Indian weddings from the lens of a National Local Jeweller. It has a wide range of stunning handcrafted bridal jewellery trousseau for today's millennial bride.

"With the proposition of 'A Jewel for Every Tradition' we speak to this new-age confident bride, who is modern in her outlook yet deeply rooted in traditional values, bringing alive the meaning and significance of every piece of jewellery in her bridal trousseau."

"Be it the Shakha Pola bangles or the Jadanagam, be it the Nath or the Maang Tikka -- each has a significant role to play in a bride's trousseau. As a marker of auspicious beginnings, each piece invokes divine blessings and celebrates the beautiful journey our brides are to take," the spokesperson concludes.

--IANS

pg/sj/