JGBS advisory board calls for stronger academia-industry connect

The JGBS International Advisory Board comprises leaders from industry and academia around the world, including senior industry professionals like (Rajiv Inamdar (former head, Heidrick & Struggles, India), and Pankaj Dubey (CEO, Power Global India), entrepreneurs Debi Guha (co-founder, TwodotSeven), Gautam Gode (co-founder Samara Capital), Ravi Saxena (co-founder, Wonder Chef), Sanjay Jain (MD, TT Textiles), and Tara Kenyon (CEO Kentara Analytics); senior executives like Sumit Chandna (Bata India), Pooja Chandna (Kellogg's India); leading academics like Professors M.R. Rao (former Dean, ISB), Shyam Sundar (Yale University), Douglas Cumming (Florida Atlantic University), Eric Lui (NYU and Pace University) and Devashis Mitra (University of New Brunswick) and social and educational sector expert, Deepak Chandra.

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The high-profile expanded international advisory board of the Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) held its first meeting in January 2021.

The Jindal Global Business School of (JGBS) offers BBA, MBA, Integrated BBA-MBA and PhD programmes and a blended MBA in Digital Banking and Finance program with UpGrad and is launching multiple specialised BBA programs in the fields of Family Business, Business Analytics and Financial Markets, as well as a fully online MBA-Analytics with Coursera in Fall 2021.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said, "The Jindal Global Business School, established in 2010 as the second School of O.P. Jindal Global University, has a vision to evolve as an institution that prepares business leaders of tomorrow with an awareness of social, environmental, and ethical issues of global relevance. The values of JGBS are aligned with those of JGU in providing world-class education, interdisciplinary learning and global exposure to students. The outstanding thought leaders who have joined the International Advisory Board of JGBS speaks volumes about the extraordinary reputation and institutional gravitas of the Business School at JGU."

Professor (Dr.) M. R. Rao, Chair, International Advisory Board observed "JGBS has strong foundations as a B-School in its faculty strength and quality and the next few years would be critical in establishing it as a leader in the fast-changing B-School environment in India."

