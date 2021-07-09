JGU establishes scholarship to commemorate veteran journalist H Venkatasubbiah

M.A. Economics students at the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) are eligible for this scholarship. Venkatasubbiah's daughter, Vanita Viswanath, has endowed Rs 2 lakh per annum to support selected scholars.

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) To enable meritorious students from weaker economic backgrounds to pursue world-class education, the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) Friday announced a scholarship in memory of late veteran journalist H. Venkatasubbiah.

Visvanath said: "The purpose of establishing the H. Venkatasubbiah Scholarship Endowment Fund at O.P. Jindal Global University is to promote academic excellence, research, integrity and diversity by recognising the hard work of students who are unable to bear the costs of education."

The students selected for the H. Venkatasubbiah scholarship are Ankin M. Patil, Havi Singh, Muskaan Mehra, and Sarthak Udaiwal.

"We are thankful to Dr. Viswanath for choosing O.P. Jindal Global University for establishing this important scholarship endowment fund in memory of renowned economic historian, H. Venkatasubbiah who enriched India's journalism with his scholarly writings for close to two decades.

"The establishment of the H. Venkatasubbiah Endowed Scholarship Fund aligns with our vision of making world-class global education accessible to all aspiring students. We are committed to making our global curricula accessible to meritorious students from all social and economic backgrounds," Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said on the occasion of announcing the scholarship.

"I am delighted that the students of the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy are the recipients of the H. Venkatasubbiah Scholarship. By providing access to higher education, this scholarship will enable and empower the students of JGU-JSGP to pursue careers in public policy including in areas of economic, social, and human development", said R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy.

--IANS

san/dpb