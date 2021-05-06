JGU launches new undergraduate programme in Psychology

The JSPC will commence with the first batch of students in August 2021.

Sonipat (Haryana), May 6 (IANS) The OP Jindal Global University on Thursday announced the opening of its tenth school -- The Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC), with a three-year programme of BA (Honours) degree in Psychology.

The programme in psychology is designed to ensure students receive a robust interdisciplinary education in the psychological sciences. Students will be exposed to psychological theory, experimentation, and practice through a range of innovative and rigorous courses taught by a diverse group of research-active faculty.

The students will be exposed to real-world experience through the completion of a rigorous and diverse internship programme and international exchange programmes with eminent departments, schools, universities, and institutions. The programme will empower students with a strong foundation in the psychological sciences for careers in research, counselling, education, healthcare, business, community, corporate, and the private and social sector, JSPC said in a statement.

The E-Cog: The Emotion and Cognition Psychology Research Centre, jointly run by faculty from JSPC and the Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, is designed to provide research opportunities to faculty and avail research-anchored educational opportunities to students. In addition, JSPC plans to open a research laboratory in August 2022, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in experimental psychology.

