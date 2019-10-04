JGU VC gets 'Bicentennial Medal' from US university

"It is my very great pleasure that you have been awarded the Indiana University Bicentennial Medal. It is awarded to individuals who have broadened the reach of Indiana University around the world. It is a recognition of your tremendous interdisciplinary and global collaboration," Professor Michael A. McRobbie, President, Indiana University, said in his congratulatory letter.

"Your tireless dedication to the future and growth of your university has also benefited Indiana University. We have been beneficiaries of our joint programmes, of students who have come from Sonipat to Bloomington and the opportunities shown to students from Indiana University," Indiana University Executive Vice President Lauren Robel said in a statement.

The award was presented this week by Indiana University professors Austen L. Parrish, Hannah Buxbaum and Jayanth Krishnan. "Indiana University Bicentennial Medal is given during the bicentennial celebratory year in recognition of distinguished and distinctive service in support of the mission of Indiana University," read the citation of the medal. JGU and Indiana University's renowned professional schools, namely, The Maurer School of Law, The Kelley School of Business and The School of Public and Environmental Affairs along with the Indiana University Centre on Philanthropy have established a fruitful collaboration over the past 10 years. "We look forward to many more years of an outstanding partnership between our two institutions," Parrish said, while presenting the medal. "I am truly humbled by this recognition and is a testament to the vision of our benefactor and founding Chancellor and the outstanding contribution of our faculty, students and staff of JGU," the JGU VC said in his acceptance speech. "Over the last decade, the collaboration with Indiana has achieved its goal and ambition to create knowledge and develop the professional skills of our students by introducing them to a wide variety of graduate-level experiences within the U.S. educational system, while giving American students first-hand interaction with the rapidly growing Indian economy," he added.