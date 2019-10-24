Jhabua bypoll: Congress' Kantilal Bhuria leading with 8,482 votes after two rounds

Jhabua (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria is leading with a slight margin as the counting of votes for the Jhaua Assembly bypoll is underway.

Kantilal Bhuria got 8,482 votes after two rounds while BJP candidate Banu Bhuria is trailing with 8,008 votes. Bypoll on Jhabua seat were held on October 21.

Earlier, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that if the party wins bye-election to Jhabua constituency, then he would dislodge the current Congress government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.



"If the people make us win Jhabua Assembly bypoll, then I guarantee to change the Chief Minister of the state. Rahul Gandhi could not change the Chief Minister as per his promise that if farmers' loans were not waived off within 10 days, then he will replace the CM. Rahul could not do that but we will do it," the BJP leader said.

Jhabua bypoll is significant as the Congress enjoys a slim majority in the state Assembly.

In 2018 Assembly elections for the 230-member assembly, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP came to a close second with 109 seats. (ANI)