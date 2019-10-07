Jhansi: 7-member delegation of PSP (L) to meet kin of man killed in police encounter

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A seven-member delegation of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) is slated to meet the kin of a person who, the party claims, was killed by the police in a fake encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, said an official statement on Monday.



Yadav was shot dead in an encounter on Sunday. He was accused of undertaking illegal sand mining in the area, according to the police.

A statement from PSP (L) said: "Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)'s seven-member delegation will visit Gursarai village of Jhansi on October 8 to meet the family of Puspendra Yadav who was killed by the police in a fake encounter." (ANI)

