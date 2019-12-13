Jharkhand: 1 villager killed, 1 critically injured after IED explodes in Bulbul jungle

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): One villager died, while another was critically injured after an improved explosive device (IED), allegedly planted by Naxalites, exploded in the Bulbul jungle in the Peshrar police station area located at the border of Lohardaga and Latehar districts of Jharkhand.

According to the police, a group of Naxalites, led by Ravindra Ganjhu, against whom a reward of Rs 15 lakh was announced, were staying in the jungle. The police have had few encounters with this group before.



Six villagers, who went in the jungle to collect bamboo, came within the blast radius of the IED. While one villager was killed, and another got seriously injured, the remaining villagers were allegedly apprehended by Ganjhu's squad.

The villagers were allegedly held captive for a long time, before they were released. The police said that the villagers have not shared the details of the incident with everyone.

Further investigation regarding the case is underway. (ANI)

