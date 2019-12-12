Jharkhand: After fratricide incident, CRPF orders personnel to not carry liquor during election duty

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): After a fratricide incident recently took place in Jharkhand amid the ongoing elections, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued guidelines for all force personnel to not consume or carry liquor.

"All formations should ensure that henceforth no liquor is carried/consumed by coys for either election duty or any other sensitive assignments. Secondly, personnel who have alcohol dependency issues or any psychiatric problem should be immediately withdrawn and never deployed in such duties, in the future," an official CRPF communication said.



The CRPF also said that action will be taken against the commanding officer if the directives are not followed. The guidelines also directed personnel to not deploy "psychiatric case" for election duty.

"Refer the incident of fratricide, which occurred in Jharkhand, there has been an utter and complete violation of instructions contained in Chunav Nirdeshika at Para 9 (g), vide which consumption of liquor and intoxicants is prohibited," the CRPF said.

"Similarly, Ops Handbook's Para 2.13.2 has been violated by deploying a psychiatric case for elections Request to double-check and withdraw liquor, if being carried, by any Coy/Adhoc," it added.

CRPF also said that Force Coordinator of Jharkhand should advise all Nodal Officers of other forces, on similar lines.

This comes after a CRPF constable deployed for election duty in Jharkhand's Bokaro allegedly killed his senior colleagues on the night of December 9. (ANI)

