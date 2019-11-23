Jharkhand: BJP MLC meets Lalu Yadav in RIMS, insists meeting has nothing to do with politics

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): BJP MLC Tunna Pandey met RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav here in the RIMS Hospital on Saturday.

When asked about the meeting, Pandey said it was purely a personal meeting and has nothing to do with politics.

"I have personal relations with Lalu Jee. He is keeping unwell, so came to see him. It has nothing to do with politics," he said while speaking to reporters here.



Another leader, RJD MLA Ramdeo Yadav also met Lalu Yadav and said that the senior politician asked to contest Assembly polls in Jharkhand with full strength under Mahagathbandhan.

"This is not good that one who fought for the poor is in jail while those who are in loot are out. So the people here are seeing, the injustice that is being done with him is painful for Bihar," he said.

Lalu Yadav is getting treatment in RIMS hospital in Ranchi. (ANI

