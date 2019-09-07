Jharkhand: Children forced to study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in school

Ghorabandha [Jharkhand], Sept 7 (ANI): Students of a government school in Ghorabandha district are forced to study under umbrellas due to leaking roof.

The School is situated in Murethakura village of the district.

Rati Kant Pradhan, teacher says, "We turn off the electricity to avoid unfortunate incidents. I request the government to look into the matter and solve it."Reportedly, there are only seven class rooms in the school, most of which except three are in a bad condition.



The students complained that rain hampers the studies.

"We have to face a lot of trouble for due to rain which often our spoils our books," a student said.

Kalpana who is studying in class 7th said, "I study in class 7. The roof is broken so we bring our umbrellas."

Pradhan, who claimed that there are around 170 children studying in the school also requested the state government to shift them to a new building. (ANI)

