Jharkhand: CM kicks off plantation drive in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness about a clean environment, Chief Minister Raghubar Das kick off a plantation drive and planted tree saplings here on Sunday.



Das visited RR Colony of Jharkhand to participate in the drive and was seen interacting with the people.

Addressing the audience, Das said: "The name of Swarpatan Arena Colony of Jharkhand has been renamed to Thakur Vishwanath Shahdeo. He was a rebel and fought for the country's Independence. I want this colony to become an ideal colony of the state. I want to thank all officials to make this possible."

During the plantation drive total, 400 tree saplings were planted in a day. (ANI)