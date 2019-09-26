Jharkhand: Court awards death penalty to 3 for kidnapping, murdering minor

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A local court here on Thursday awarded death penalty to three convicts for kidnapping and later murdering an 11-year-old boy in 2013.

The verdict was pronounced by the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Janardhan Singh.



The convicted had killed the victim after kidnapping him. They even took a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the minor's family.

The victim was a relative of a police official. His body was recovered from Gorhar Police Station limits under Hazaribag district. (ANI)

