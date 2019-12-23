Jharkhand: Fake call centre busted, 20 arrested

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): The police busted a call centre and arrested twenty people here who were allegedly duping American citizens online.

"We got the information that some people were running an illegal call centre. Their activities were suspect. We raided the place and recovered 44 computers, 28 IP phones and 8 modems. During interrogation, we found that they used to target American citizens," Kishor Kaushal Senior Superintendent of Police told reporters here.



"They used to tell victims that their account balance was being deducted and gave them a helpline number. They also used to access their computers," he said.

The police said that the mastermind Vikrant Singh and Jwala Singh used to work at a call centre earlier. "They used to make Rs 35 lakh per month," Kaushal said. (ANI)

