Jharkhand: Man commits suicide after killing wife, two children in Garhwa

Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A man here on Monday allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two children.

The deceased man has been identified as Shiv Kumar Rajak.



He was said to be burdened with loans and was also suffering from mental illness.

"The village head informed in the morning that a man had committed suicide. After that, we informed the BDO. Thereafter, we got to know that the man committed suicide after killing his wife and children," police officer Yogendra Yadav said while talking to ANI.

"He was being treated for mental illness. A suicide note has also been recovered from the site in which it is written that they were doing this out of their own will and no one else was responsible for it," he added.

"People in his neighbourhood are saying that his wife had taken some loan and so had he. He was troubled because of loans too," said the officer. (ANI)

