Jharkhand: Naxal arrested; arms, ammunition seized

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Acting on specific tip-off police arrested one person belonging to a banned Naxal organisation and seized arms, ammunition and pamphlets from him.

"The Naxal, Jeevlal Ganjhu (25 years) was arrested from the Bhagiya forest by a team of the Balumath police station led by Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Om Prakash," police said in a statement on Friday.



According to police Ganjhu is a member of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

Four country-made rifles, two carbines, live rounds of bullets and Naxal literature pamphlets were also seized by the police. (ANI)

