Jharkhand: People of naxal-affected Latehar gear up to vote, give mixed response over security

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): With two recent deadly attacks by Naxals in Latehar and Chhatarpur Vidhan Sabha constituencies, the locals in the area have somehow gained a bit of fear ahead of the Assembly elections, however, they are expressed willingness to exercise their power to vote.

Jharkhand is all set to vote in the first phase on November 30. In total, 13 constituencies will vote in the first phase and almost all of these are in the red zone when it comes to Naxal vulnerability.

Police had been claiming that Naxalism is almost zeroed in these areas, but just before the election, Naxals did two deadly attacks in Latehar and Chhatarpur constituencies in which four policemen, one leader and three other died."We cannot say directly that there is no fear, but let's see what happens after vote. As of now, the security presence is very much visible. However we will vote," said Ali, a resident of Latehar.One resident Akhtar, a resident of Manika constituency in Latehar district said, "One cannot say that Naxals will not affect this election. We will go to vote. Let's see what happens."A person in his mid-50s even went on to blame the central government for the recent attacks. According to him, Naxals have done such attacks to register their presence only.On the other hand, some people have commended the work of security forces. According to them the situation is changed now."The presence of security forces can be easily seen across the jungles in more attack prone areas," one local said.As per the data given by CRPF, 3000 CRPF personnel are deployed in the whole Latehar district out of which 300 are in deep cut off areas. In addition, the number will be increased on polling days. Not only in Latehar but in Garhwa too addition CRPF jawans have been deployed. (ANI)