Jharkhand: Tej Pratap Yadav offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing 'Shravan month', Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar in Jharkhand.

"The government in Bihar should change," Yadav said while talking to media persons.

He came to the temple as today was the second Monday of the 'Shravan month'. Last Monday, Tej Pratap came dressed up as Lord Shiva and offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna.Last year Tej Pratap had worn the similar attire during the 'Shravan month'. He had said the prayers were being offered for the welfare of Bihar and its natives and also for his father's health."Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life," he had said.In May 2018, the poster was seen outside the residence of Lalu, depicting his son Tej Pratap and ex-wife Aishwarya as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, respectively.In 2017, he had dressed up as Lord Krishna to celebrate the beginning of the New Year. Donning Lord Krishna's avatar, he was spotted playing the flute with a red turban on his head (ANI)