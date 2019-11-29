Jharkhand: Woman abducted, gang-raped in Ranchi village, 12 arrested

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by at least 12 men near a brick kiln in a Ranchi village here, police said.

A case has been registered and 12 people have been arrested in the matter, said police.



"At around 6 pm on Tuesday when the victim was standing with one of her friends near Sangrampur village, two men came and misbehaved with her. The two then called more of their friends and abducted the woman," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishabh Jha said on Thursday.

Police said that the accused took the victim behind a brick kiln near the village and gang-raped her.

"The victim came to Kanke police station to file a complaint and we registered a case. We started the investigation. So far 12 people have been arrested in the matter," Jha said.

"Two illegal country-made guns, live ammunition, a car and a bike used in the crime and the victim's cell phone have also been recovered," he added.

Jha said that all the accused arrested in the matter have confessed to the crime and that the police will ensure that they are convicted. (ANI)

