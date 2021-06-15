Jharkhand announces lockdown relaxations

As per the decision, all shops will remain open in the state till 4 pm. There will be a complete weekend lockdown across the state from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Monday. Only medical shops and milk outlets will be allowed to open during this period.

The decision regarding the relaxations was taken in the disaster management meeting held on Tuesday under chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Ranchi, June 15 (IANS) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday initiated the unlock process by announcing certain relaxations.

As per the decision, shopping malls and department stores have been allowed to resume operations, while all government and private offices can remain open till 4 p.m. with 50 per cent staff strength.

While home delivery of food is permitted, sit-in dining remains prohibited in the state.

As per the order, unhindered transportation of all goods is permitted. Also, all places of worship are permitted to open without the entry of visitors. All indoor and outdoor congregations with more than five persons are prohibited in the state with the exception of funerals with a cap of 20 persons.

As far as marriages are concerned, they can be held at home or in the court, not in public places such as community halls, banquet halls etc. All marriage processions are prohibited, and not more than 11 persons shall attend the marriage including the bride and the groom.

Also, seven-day home quarantine is must for those coming to Jharkhand.

