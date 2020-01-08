Jharkhand Assembly passes supplementary budget of Rs 4,210 cr

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the supplementary budget of Rs 4,210 crore on the third day of the first session of the newly formed House.

The supplementary budget was tabled on Tuesday in the Assembly by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It got passed on Wednesday after a discussion for almost three hours.



In the budget, the emphasis is on rural development for which Rs 951.56 crore has been earmarked.

A sum of Rs 618.71 crore has been allocated to Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department while another sum of Rs 555.56 crore has been allocated to the power sector.

Responding to questions from the opposition benches, Chief Minister Soren said that there are numerous challenges before the government but it is ready to take all necessary steps. (ANI)

