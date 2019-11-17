Jharkhand assembly poll: Congress declares 3 more candidates

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday declared three more candidates for Jharkhand assembly polls, which will be held in five phases beginning November 30.

The party has fielded Sona Ram Sinku from Jaganathpur ST seat, Suresh Bhatia in place of Rajiv Kumar from Kanke SC seat and Sunny Toppo from Mandar general seat.



In a statement, Mukul Wasnik, general secretary, said the Central Election Committee (CEC) selected the above-mentioned candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand will go to five-phased elections starting November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 23.

In 2014, the BJP won 35 seats and formed the government with the support of All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which has now snapped its ties with the party.

Jharkhand Mukri Morcha (JMM) finished second in the tally with 17 seats while the Congress was decimated to just six Assembly seats. (ANI)