Jharkhand Assembly polls: 12 per cent voting recorded till 9 am

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A voter turnout of 12 per cent has been recorded till 9 am in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections, according to the Election Commission.

Polling is taking place for 16 constituencies spread over Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda districts of Santhal Pargana region in this phase.



Till 9 am, 11.07 per cent voting was recorded in Rajmahal, followed by Boria (10.62 per cent) and Berhait (10.83 per cent). In Litipara, the voter turnout was 13.10 per cent.

In other Assembly constituencies such as Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Nala, Jamtara and Dumka, the voting percentage reached 15.77 per cent, 8.59 per cent, 12.13 per cent, 9.80 per cent and 9.70 per cent respectively.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the conduction of peaceful polling. Central paramilitary forces have been deployed at all booths across the state.

A total of 236 candidates including 29 women are in the fray in the fifth and final phase in which 40,05,287 voters will exercise their franchise.

Over 62.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded at 15 Assembly constituencies covering four districts that went to polls in the fourth phase of elections in Jharkhand on December 16.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering eight districts on December 12. The second phase of elections took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

